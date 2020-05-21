Letter to BS: Pay, job security of teachers should be a priority area

Private school are among the worst hit by this pandemic. Many and lecturers in private institutions are facing the repercussions of pending dues and salaries. Left with no option, some are now forced to take up agricultural works in villages. Many teachers have turned as manual labourers and some have been seeking work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Scheme because they did not get their salary in the last two months and there is no certainty as to when it might come again. They are facing termination threats even after providing online classes to pupils. Some teachers who moved to urban areas from villages do not have ration cards which makes them ineligible to receive government assistance, including foodgrains.

The payment of salaries, job security and addressing other problems of private teachers, lectures etc should be a priority area for the administration. The government should direct private schools and other institutions to pay salaries for the entire month. Education departments of all states should do their best to ensure that no teacher goes unpaid.

Ravi Teja Kathuripalli Hyderabad

