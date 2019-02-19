Letter to BS: Persecuting Kashmiris plays into the hands of terrorists

-
-
This has reference to your editorial “A self-goal” (February 19). The incidents of violence and alleged harassment of Kashmiris in many parts of the country are highly condemnable. Kashmir is an integral part of India and our Constitution guarantees many privileges to Kashmiri people. Yet, they have been the most affected lot ever since independence. Many laws enforced to control the terrorist activities are directly affecting the normal life of the people of the Valley. Though the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act was withdrawn in 1995, more than 19,000 cases registered under this Act are still pending for disposal. In India, the maximum cases of human rights violations are reported in Kashmir.
The whole population of Kashmiri people should not be held responsible for the gruesome activities of terrorists. The best way to fight this nuisance, as you have correctly mentioned, is to show solidarity with Kashmiris. We should stand with Kashmiri people in their hour of need and gain their confidence to fight against cross-border sponsored terrorist activities.
Nujum Mayyanad New Delhi
