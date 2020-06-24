Letter to BS: PIL spike is a wake-up call for legislature, executive

-
ALSO READ
Revealed: China's solution to fight the first wave of coronavirus pandemic
India coronavirus dispatch: Why we must prepare for the long haul
India coronavirus dispatch: Debunking some myths around Covid-19 pandemic
Need for non-economic globalisation: Lessons from the Coronavirus pandemic
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
-
Apropos the column “PIL spike in corona times” (June 24), the concerns expressed by the author should be a wake-up call for the first two pillars of our democracy — the legislature and executive. One of the prime reasons why the number of public interest litigations or PILs have gone up during this trying time is the failure of our federal structure, in which the states are at odds with the Centre with the need for an umpire — the judiciary. While the states expect they be respected as federal units, the Centre behaves as if it is a unitary government. Further, the deluge of information in the public domain is leading to demand for transparency. By abjuring the path of consultation and discussion, the Centre is failing to command respect, leading to intervention by an adventurist judiciary. The problem is further exacerbated by the legislative incompetence and executive malfeasance. The public, by placing excessive reliance on the wisdom of the judges, is surrendering its right to be ruled by an elected government.
Ganga Narayan Rath Hyderabad
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard,Nehru House,
4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and phone no.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU