Letter to BS: PM might not acknowledge but people aware of govt's failures

What an irony! In the run up to the election in 2014, reminded people that he was a chaiwala (tea server) at railway station in Gujarat. Come 2019 elections, he has now launched the “MainBhiChowkidar” campaign countering President Rahul Gandhi's “chowkidarchorhai” jibe. As if that was not enough, all of his cabinet colleagues and a lot of their followers have prefixed chowkidar to their handles.

We the people are amused at the fall of the country’s pradhan sevak or to chowkidar, after Pulwama and after the Rafale documents were allegedly stolen. I think we as common people had voted for a and not for a chowkidar or chaiwala. While the PM might not acknowledge, the common people are quite aware of the government’s failures: to name a few, agrarian crisis, jobless growth, and damage done to all democratic institutions. They cannot fool us voters anymore.