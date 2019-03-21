Letter to BS: PM might not acknowledge but people aware of govt's failures

JUST IN
We the people are amused at the fall of the country's pradhan sevak or Prime Minister to chowkidar

Business Standard 

What an irony! In the run up to the election in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded people that he was a chaiwala (tea server) at Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat. Come 2019 elections, he has now launched the “MainBhiChowkidar” campaign countering Congress President Rahul Gandhi's “chowkidarchorhai” jibe. As if that was not enough, all of his cabinet colleagues and a lot of their followers have prefixed chowkidar to their Twitter handles.

We the people are amused at the fall of the country’s pradhan sevak or Prime Minister to chowkidar, after Pulwama and after the Rafale documents were allegedly stolen. I think we as common people had voted for a prime minister and not for a chowkidar or chaiwala. While the PM might not acknowledge, the common people are quite aware of the government’s failures: to name a few, agrarian crisis, jobless growth, and damage done to all democratic institutions. They cannot fool us voters anymore.
First Published: Thu, March 21 2019. 21:18 IST

