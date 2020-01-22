Letter to BS: PM Modi's meet with students, teachers is a welcome step

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s informal meet and conversation with and before the examination period every year is a welcome step. This year, the event was a lot more innovative and student-centric, as it was moderated by the themselves, after participants were shortlisted through an essay competition on some subjects. One could find a delightful experience prevailing on both sides as the energy among the and the vibrancy exhibited by the leader were unparalleled.

The PM, while advising students to remain calm and focus on the examination, also suggested to them that they maintain a long-term perspective and that they must strive for excellence in all spheres of life. The students were also recommended to overcome the fear of technology and take full advantage of it to solve problems, and at the same, time remain cognisant of the possibility of addiction. Real-life examples from areas of space science/sports offered a lot of insights and encouraged students to learn from failures to avoid recurrence and emerge successful in due course. The PM also conveyed useful tips to the parents, advising them not to impose their unfulfilled dreams/aspirations on their children and to refrain from making comparisons. The PM rendered a balanced message, mixing humour with seriousness, to connect with his audience.

V S K Pillai, Kottayam

