Letter to BS: President's rule in J&K bound to have political ramification

This is with reference to “J&K can’t be treated like enemy state, not shocked by BJP move: Mufti” (June 20). The divorce between Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) proved those right who said that the alliance was ‘inorganic’ and ‘incompatible’ and doomed to fail. The President’s Rule in Jammu & Kashmir is bound to have political ramifications. Obviously, BJP’s motives for pulling the plug on its alliance were to placate its core voter base in Jammu and Ladakh and refurbish its image as a “nationalist” and “pro-Hindu” party with an eye on the 2019 General Elections.

The real worry is that the Centre might now rush to step up military operations without calculating its consequences. What the outgoing Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti emphatically calls “muscular policy” to deal with what is essentially a political problem is a recipe for greater disaffection and alienation in the Valley. Unrestrained military action is sure to provoke an international outcry and dent India’s global standing. The Centre will be deluding itself if it thinks that a free hand to the Army will improve the situation in Kashmir.

How to provide a healing touch to the people of Kashmir, satisfy their legitimate political aspirations and secure a semblance of peace for them and not how to capitalise on the religious fault-lines and win votes in the rest of India should dictate what the Centre does. It is the moment of truth for the BJP leadership; it should not abandon caution and do anything to validate the charges of repression and subjugation.

G David Milton Tamil Nadu

