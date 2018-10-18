Letter to BS: Privatising PSUs not the panacea to cure ills in the sector

JUST IN
This refers to the editorial, “Mockery of divestment” (October 17). Politicians and successive governments are responsible for the present state of affairs in public sector undertakings (PSUs). Inefficiency and wastage are eroding the net worth of these PSUs. Privatising the PSUs is not the panacea to cure the ills that are destroying the health and performance of these enterprises.

All the PSUs need to undergo a change in their mindset. Training and reskilling of the employees is crucial to improve productivity.

V S K Pillai, Kottayam

First Published: Thu, October 18 2018. 01:03 IST

