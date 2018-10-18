Letter to BS: Privatising PSUs not the panacea to cure ills in the sector

-
ALSO READ
Time to call out defence PSUs
LIC-IDBI Bank deal: Large exposure to PSUs hurts insurer returns
Defence ministry plans standard price lists for public sector undertakings
LIC views IDBI acquisition as a sound business deal, says Piyush Goyal
Imported share of 'indigenous' weaponry down from 48% to 40% in last 4 yrs
-
This refers to the editorial, “Mockery of divestment” (October 17). Politicians and successive governments are responsible for the present state of affairs in public sector undertakings (PSUs). Inefficiency and wastage are eroding the net worth of these PSUs. Privatising the PSUs is not the panacea to cure the ills that are destroying the health and performance of these enterprises.
All the PSUs need to undergo a change in their mindset. Training and reskilling of the employees is crucial to improve productivity.
V S K Pillai, Kottayam
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU