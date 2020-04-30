Letter to BS: RBI should take Monetary Policy Committee into confidence

The editorial “Policy credibility” (April 30) rightly highlights the role of the (MPC) in ensuring financial stability. Quick measures needed to fight the pandemic can be off track, but in the digital age nothing stops the central bank from holding an emergency MPC meet for consultation during this unusual situation. Pumping too much of liquidity through customised repo routes, reduction of reverse repo rate, and leaving the flow of funds to non-banks, trade and industry without corresponding relaxations in prudential norms are some of the measures that do not align well. While the is forthcoming with relief measures, it has to not only take MPC into confidence but has to see if ultimately the purpose of providing relief to the ailing sectors is served.

K Srinivasa Rao Hyderabad

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House,

4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and

telephone number