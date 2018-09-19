Letter to BS: Sagarmala project aims at developing the maritime sector

The report “Sagarmala stuck in slow lane”, published on September 19, has neither taken into consideration the phased execution plan for Sagarmala, nor the quantum of work done under the programme so far. A total of 605 projects costing over Rs 8.78 trillion been identified under Sagarmala so far, and 508 projects costing Rs 3.87 trillion are planned for award by 2020, of which, 254 projects costing Rs 2.58 trillion have already been awarded. A total of 266 projects costing Rs 1.8 trillion are expected to be completed by 2020, of which 80 projects costing Rs 140 billion have been completed in just two years of development of the National Perspective Plan.

The capacity of major has increased by 50 per cent from 965 MT to 1451 MT since the start of the programme. An additional 190 MTPA capacity is expected to be added by 2020. Major have also witnessed significant improvement in the operational efficiency. The average turnaround time of vessels at major has reduced by 25 per cent from 87.3 hours in 2015-16 to 64.4 hours in 2017-18. In the same period, the turnaround time of container vessels has reduced by over 10 per cent from 1.86 days in 2015-16 to 1.67 days in 2017-18.

It may also be appreciated that Sagarmala is a programme to be executed over 20 years. This programme is not just about identification and execution of projects but it aims at comprehensive development of the driving the economic growth of the country.

Neeta Prasad, ADG (M&C), Ministry of Shipping

