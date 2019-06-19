Letter to BS: Sloganeering is bringing down sanctity of the Parliament

-
Parliament was reduced to a clown house on Tuesday with the new lawmakers indulging in needless and at times acrimonious sloganeering during the oath-taking ceremony. Frenzied calls of “Jai Sri Ram”, “Jai Durga” and “Allahu Akbar” filled the air. It is unfortunate that even the members of Parliament chose to ignore the direction of the presiding officer that no slogans will go on record. Shouting of religious slogans in Parliament is not only demeaning but brings down the credibility, sanctity and dignity of the House.
N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru
