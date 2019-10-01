Letter to BS: Students need more attention at college-level from teachers

Abhishek Waghmare's analysis “Science and tech losing steam” (Statsguru, September 30) leads to some more conclusions that show our higher is unable to cope with the need for quality and purposeful thrust in the field of learning.



Taking the year 2014-15 as base and comparing with 2018-19, we find that even as the number of universities has gone up from 760 to 993, the total enrolments (undergraduate and post-graduate) have increased slightly from 23.5 million to 23.56 million with the number in undergraduate classes actually coming down from 21.74 million to 21.58 million.



Also, juxtaposing this negligible increase with the fall in enrolment in engineering and science classes, we realise how adverse and skewed is the education our young generation is receiving. We have a large number of students entering colleges with inadequate learning in schools. They need more close and personal attention at the college-level from teachers.

Y G Chouksey, Pune



