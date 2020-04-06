Letter to BS: The need of hour is scientific information, not 'infodemic'

Defying the international trend, which shows that most affected people from Covid-19 are aged above 60 with comorbid conditions such as diabetes and respiratory problems, 60 per cent of positive cases in India are between 21 and 40 years of age, according to a statistics released by Indian Council of Medical Research.

Though it doesn’t need to be construed as a worrying development as the rate of mortality among people between 21 and 40 years of age re­ma­ins low, it clearly underlines the fact that the virus doesn’t discriminate people on the basis of their age, caste, class, community or nationality.

What needs to be understood here is the virus cannot be fought by

unscientific and irrational methods like lighting lamps, banging metals and resorting to sloganeering.

Di­s­s­e­mi­nation of scientific information about Covid-19 among people at large and not an “infodemic” is the need of hour.

M Jeyaram Sholavandan

