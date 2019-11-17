Letter to BS: The unanimous decision by SC bench on Rafale deal is welcome

-
ALSO READ
SC junks pleas seeking review of verdict absolving govt in Rafale deal case
Rafale verdict: SC finds petitions lacking merit, dismisses review plea
Rafale verdict LIVE updates: SC closes contempt proceedings against Rahul
Rafale verdict: A brief timeline of the controversial fighter jet deal
Rumour-mongering hitting Reliance Group's interests, says Anil Ambani
-
This refers to "SC junks Rafale review pleas..." (November 15). The unanimous decision by the Supreme Court bench on the Rafale deal is welcome and should now put everything straight. Hopefully, we will see the complete fleet of Rafale fighter jets at the earliest in our Air Force. What is really heartening is that not only this bench dismissed the review petition but also the allegations that the government was responsible for the inclusion of Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as an offset partner.
Though Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s unconditional apology saved him from contempt charges, the party is again trying to create a storm out of nothing by asking for a joint parliamentary committee probe. If the Congress wants to put the ruling party BJP under the cosh, there are other grave issues like the slowdown in the economy and unemployment. If the Congress still does not learn its lessons, then it will have to pay a price sooner than later.
Bal Govind, Noida
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU