Letter to BS: The unanimous decision by SC bench on Rafale deal is welcome

This refers to "SC junks Rafale review pleas..." (November 15). The unanimous decision by the Supreme Court bench on the is welcome and should now put everything straight. Hopefully, we will see the complete fleet of Rafale fighter jets at the earliest in our Air Force. What is really heartening is that not only this bench dismissed the review petition but also the allegations that the government was responsible for the inclusion of Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence as an offset partner.

Though leader Rahul Gandhi’s unconditional apology saved him from contempt charges, the party is again trying to create a storm out of nothing by asking for a joint parliamentary committee probe. If the wants to put the ruling party BJP under the cosh, there are other grave issues like the slowdown in the economy and unemployment. If the still does not learn its lessons, then it will have to pay a price sooner than later.

Bal Govind, Noida

