Letter to BS: US-China trade war is affecting global investment patterns

This refers to “China and the global pushback” (October 5). China appears to have overlooked the fact that global economic and trade ties bind countries today. The Chinese policy of looking inwards had initially been seen to have replaced this conservative outlook and made it more market friendly. However, in such an environment, the process of returning to its earlier socialist policies stifling internal political opposition is doing it more harm than good.

The imposition of excess duties leading to the current trade war between China and the US is affecting not just the two countries but also the global trade and investment patterns. Further the attempted Chinese intrusions into the exclusive economic zones and disputed lands of other countries has only led to political repercussions against it as well as created an environment where Chinese investment in projects abroad are being put under scrutiny. The Chinese approach of taking other countries for granted will only backfire against it today.

Antagonising large economies and bullying smaller ones will not succeed in an environment where trade competition dictates world politics. In order to prevent the possibility of countries uniting against Chine, that country has to show greater flexibility on its stances on trade and commercial policies.

C Gopinath Nair Kochi

