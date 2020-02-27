JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Markets suffering from acute shortage of good quality stocks
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Violence over CAA is a huge blot on national capital's image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may say that since Delhi Police is not under him, it is not the state government's duty to quell the violence and claim he is helpless but that does not work.

Business Standard 

Delhi violence
Security personnel stands guard along a road following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Yamuna Vihar. PTI

This refers to the editorial "While Delhi burns" (February 27). The violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA is a huge blot on the national capital's image. It started from the Jawaharlal Nehru University before moving to Shaheen Bagh and reaching the North East Delhi areas. And now at least 30 people have lost their lives. We need to remember that someone wielding a gun at policemen is as guilty as someone who is literally threatening to take law into their hands. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may say that since Delhi Police is not under him, it is not the state government’s duty to quell the violence and claim he is helpless but that does not work. It is time both the central and the state governments sit together and work in co-ordination to ensure that violence ends and all roads which are out of bound for the users are made protests free so that there is no inconvenience to anyone. We cannot let the sacrifice of a policeman get wasted like that. No one should be allowed to play petty politics on this issue.

Bal Govind
Noida
.
First Published: Thu, February 27 2020. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU