Letter to BS: Violence over CAA is a huge blot on national capital's image

This refers to the editorial "While burns" (February 27). The violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA is a huge blot on the national capital's image. It started from the Jawaharlal Nehru University before moving to Shaheen Bagh and reaching the North East areas. And now at least 30 people have lost their lives. We need to remember that someone wielding a gun at policemen is as guilty as someone who is literally threatening to take law into their hands. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal may say that since Delhi Police is not under him, it is not the state government’s duty to quell the violence and claim he is helpless but that does not work. It is time both the central and the state governments sit together and work in co-ordination to ensure that violence ends and all roads which are out of bound for the users are made protests free so that there is no inconvenience to anyone. We cannot let the sacrifice of a policeman get wasted like that. No one should be allowed to play petty politics on this issue.



Bal Govind

Noida