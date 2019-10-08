Letter to BS: Where is the Opposition in a diverse democracy like India

JUST IN
Representative Image

As the countdown to the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana begins, the main Opposition, the Congress party, appears to be in a state of disarray with an exodus of key leaders and the failure of its leadership to inspire confidence among the rank and file to take the Bharatiya Janata Party head-on. There is no palpable evidence yet to suggest that the grand old party of India has learnt its lessons from the humiliating debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Factors such as its inability in setting the agenda, its lack of willingness to groom and showcase new leaders and over-dependence on the Gandhi dynasty explains why the Congress is struggling to stage a comeback even in its traditional bastions such as Maharashtra and Haryana. A vast and diverse democracy like India needs a strong Opposition to demand accountability from the central government, besides keeping its majoritarian tendencies in check.

M Jeyaram, Tamil Nadu

First Published: Tue, October 08 2019. 20:54 IST

