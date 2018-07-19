Letter to BS: Will MPs be serious and ensure successful Monsoon session?

It refers to "Another washout?" (July 18). On the one hand, our former President Pranab Mukherjee has reiterated that our lawmakers should improve the quality of debates in the legislatures, on the other, our lawmakers are hell-bent on not letting Parliament to function at all. Parliament's functioning is based on the 3Ds of debate, dissension and decision but now a fourth D — disruption — has taken precedence over the other three.



The fear of the being another Budget session are not unwarranted. Because, not only the and the YSR Congress, but other Opposition parties are ready to move a no-confidence motion against the And there is no love lost between the Congress and the BJP.

There are over 20 critical bills, some of these get mention in your edit piece, that are pending and it would be unfortunate that if these turn into laws without a debate. It boils down to the ruling party to run both houses of Parliament smoothly and for that to happen it needs to reach out to the Opposition parties. It is us, the taxpayers, who foot the bill for Parliament to function and if MPs waste the hard earned money then it is criminal. We hope that the is different.

Bal Govind Noida

