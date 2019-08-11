Letter to BS: Withdrawal of J&K's special status is not a way to win trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post- abrogation TV address to the nation has come in for fulsome praise from many people as well as large sections of the media because he reached out to the people of Kashmir with a slew of promises and did not openly demonstrate triumphalism. But the moot question is whether his promises of early polls, restoration of statehood, benefits to government employees on par with their counterparts in other Union Territories, filling government job vacancies and investment will make up for what the people of Kashmir lost or were robbed of because of its earlier special status. They are a balm inefficacious in healing the deep wound to the Kashmiri psyche. Winning the hearts and minds of Kashmiris alone will facilitate their integration into India. The withdrawal of special status and privileges is not the way to win their trust or vishwas.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

