JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Respect for nature will create a healthy and sound economy
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Withdrawal of J&K's special status is not a way to win trust

Winning the hearts and minds of Kashmiris alone will facilitate their integration into India

Business Standard 

Kashmir, Article 370
Srinagar: A view of a deserted street during restrictions at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019. Restrictions have been imposed in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measure after the state lost its special status an

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s post-Article 370 abrogation TV address to the nation has come in for fulsome praise from many people as well as large sections of the media because he reached out to the people of Kashmir with a slew of promises and did not openly demonstrate triumphalism. But the moot question is whether his promises of early polls, restoration of statehood, benefits to government employees on par with their counterparts in other Union Territories, filling government job vacancies and investment will make up for what the people of Kashmir lost or were robbed of because of its earlier special status. They are a balm inefficacious in healing the deep wound to the Kashmiri psyche. Winning the hearts and minds of Kashmiris alone will facilitate their integration into India. The withdrawal of special status and privileges is not the way to win their trust or vishwas.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard, Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Sun, August 11 2019. 23:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU