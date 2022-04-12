Lifestage marketing & New Year resolutions

We can stop a bad activity any time of the year. We can start doing something healthy any time of the year. But many of us pick a date — a day to do it. I started my morning walk routine on a New Year day some decades ago.

Ditto for giving up hard liquor. What is it with a New Year date that works? In her book, How to Change, Katy Milkman explains that any behaviour change is difficult. Some experts tell us that Tiny Habits (another wonderful book on behaviour change) work best. Milkman says that to change a habit, we need an inflection point, something significant. In her ...