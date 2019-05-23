Lok Sabha elections 2019: Modi-Shah duo outwitted Congress, and the rest

As the trends from the 2019 election verdict become clear, here are my dozen quick takeaways: 1. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress fought with fundamentally different strategies. The BJP wanted to make it a national presidential-style contest. The Congress and its allies tried to make it 543 individual elections.

The latter failed. The BJP succeeded spectacularly in making it a presidential election, with only one candidate — Narendra Modi. 2. The Congress walked into the trap deeper. It did not bother offering even a notional alternative and also decided to focus ...