Lok Sabha elections: MP Cong leaders have more faith in kin than volunteers

When elections come, supporters and party workers are as important as voters. But in Madhya Pradesh, top leaders of the ruling Congress party are putting more faith in their sons than in other volunteers when it comes to election management. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh (pictured) is contesting from Bhopal.

The seat is a saffron citadel where the Bharatiya Janata Party has not lost since 1989. Singh’s son and cabinet minister of Madhya Pradesh, Jaivardhan Singh, is working hard to map booths and devise political strategy for his father. It is the same with Jyotiraditya ...