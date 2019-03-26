This Lok Sabha election to see many political families pitted against kin

This Lok Sabha elections will see many members of the same families pitted against one another. In Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit head, Tamilisai Soundararajan, is campaigning against her uncle (father's brother) Vasanthakumar (representing the Congress) in Kanniyakumari. She is contesting the Thoothukudi seat. For the Andipatti seat, two brothers — Logirajan and Maharajan — are contesting on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam tickets, respectively. Vishnu Prasad of the Congress will be taking on his wife's brother-in-law, Anbumani Ramadoss, representing the Pattali Makkal Katchi (part of the National Democratic Alliance) in the Arani constituency.

Apple surprises

Many found it paradoxical that Apple would launch a branded credit card for iPhone users. While Apple said the Apple Card, launched on Monday for the US only at present, was "designed to help customers lead a healthier financial life", some analysts said the launch was aimed primarily to improve the health of Apple's financial life. Interestingly, four years ago the company introduced Apple Pay, a payment service aimed to kill physical cards and wallets. “After mocking credit cards, Apple has launched one. Slowing growth makes companies do surprising things,” said a fund manager.

Thundery talk

The Congress infighting has just got worse. A group of Congress leaders is accusing another group that it is trying to finish off the career of senior party leader Digvijaya Singh. That’s the reason Singh has been asked to contest from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, they allege. Bhopal is a saffron citadel and the Congress had last won the seat in 1984. Singh’s son and the cabinet minister of urban administration and housing, Jaivardhan Singh, is there to support his father. Singh (junior) tweeted, “Falak ko zid hai jahan bijliyan girane ki, hume bhi zid hai wahin aashiyan banane ki! Sarvatra Digvijaya, sarvada Digvijaya” (loosely translated, it means “we will build a home where the lightning bolt strikes”).