Lunch with BS: MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the politician and entrepreneur

As we peruse the menu at Café Delhi Heights in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, I wonder if Rajeev Chandrasekhar would be forthcoming with his responses to my questions about Republic TV. The Rajya Sabha MP, once an independent candidate and now elected to the Upper House as a Bharatiya Janata Party member, is also one of the major investors in the controversial news channel.

Once he orders arrabiata pasta and lemonade, he places his elbows on the table and smiles. “Republic TV is purely an investment. I wanted to invest in an English news channel and Arnab (Goswami) has a ...