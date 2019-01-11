Lunch with BS: Omidyar's Roopa Kudva on staff involvement in corporate CSR

After a career grappling the tempestuousness of the Indian stock markets and leading India’s best-known credit agency for seven years, Roopa Kudva, the first woman to have headed Crisil, found herself at the crossroads at 50.

Her Crisil assignment — the organisation played a key role in bringing transparency into the Indian markets — was one she often describes as the “best job in the world” and one she stumbled into through serendipity. Yet continuing in that assignment would have meant “doing more of the same” and not making way for ...