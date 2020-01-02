Majority vs minority cliffhanger

It’s turning out to be a cliffhanger with the last ball set to decide the winner. Corporate India is breathlessly waiting for the outcome that will redefine the legal boundaries of majority versus minority shareholders.

The ball will be in the hands of the Supreme Court (it’s now a near certainty that the Tatas will knock on its door), and every twist and turn of that delivery will be analysed in great detail for the impact it may have on the legal landscape of India Inc. No one had expected India Inc’s most dramatic and consequential corporate battle in recent history to ...