Making sense of airline troubles

A few supply shocks have come together in airlines. What happens in a market when supply is suddenly restricted? The price moves until the gap between supply and demand is cleared. We conjecture that with economy class airline tickets, there is ample demand flexibility, and relatively modest changes in the price will restore equilibrium.

In the meantime, surviving airlines will get a surge in profitability. They will lease additional planes, thus replacing the gap in supply. Price fluctuations, and firm death, are the beating heart of the market economy. Difficulties in Jet Airways and ...