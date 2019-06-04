Many teachable moments

Now that the headline three-language formula has been removed from the draft education policy, attention can be turned to the myriad details in the report submitted by a committee headed by scientist K Kasturirangan.

The report, which runs into 480-odd pages, amounts to a wholesale restructuring of the country’s school, higher education and technical education systems, in keeping with the lofty aim set out in 2017 of making India a “knowledge superpower”. How far the reforms set out in this exhaustive and well-meaning report can be implemented is an open question. ...