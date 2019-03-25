Measuring change through the young

Greta Thunberg is a 16-year-old Swedish school girl who is rocking the world with her protest against inaction on climate change. In August 2018, as Sweden was gearing up for its national elections, she decided not to go to school but to sit outside to raise the flag on the need to do more, much more, to combat deadly climate change.

At first, it is said, she was alone but as she persisted and persisted, her voice got louder and louder. Now she sits in protest every Friday outside her school, urging the world to act. And with her, at the last count, on a Friday of mid-March some 1,650 ...