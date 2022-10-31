Meghalaya's lofty female LPR

CMIE’s Consumer Pyramids Household Survey has limited reach in the north-eastern states. The survey is administered in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and also Sikkim. But, CMIE is unable to establish CPHS any further east, to the border states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram. This is unfortunate, but CMIE continues its efforts to extend the survey into these states.