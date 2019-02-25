Middle-class environmentalism is over

A few fortnights ago I asked the question if countries like India could afford to take the beaten path to economic growth and sustainability or we would have to reinvent. I also said that there was little appetite to do growth differently, but it has to be. Take the agrarian crisis, which is on our head today.

For once the face of the farmer is in the news. It is clear that whatever governments — past and current — have done is not working. Indian farmers are caught in a pincer — on the one hand, the food they grow is costing more to produce because of the higher costs of ...