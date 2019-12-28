Middle class rising

From Hong Kong to the US, France, the UK and New Delhi, the mobilisation of civil society has been one of the notable trends of the second decade of the 21st century. These public protests, in the form of marches and sit-ins and mostly peaceful demonstrations, will remain a heartening reminder that liberal values have not lost their currency in an increasingly authoritarian world.

The year 2019 alone will be remembered for the success of the pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong, who recorded significant victories against the might of the Beijing administration. India, too, has attracted ...