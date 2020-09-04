Minimum government

The Central government has doubled down on its efforts to streamline and improve the efficiency of its vast bureaucracy with the latest guidelines to review the performance of government servants in the 50-55 age group or those who have completed 30 years of service. Those found to be corrupt or inefficient would have to retire.

These rules existed in the Fundamental Rule 56 (j) of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972. It was under this rule that 27 senior tax officers were retired for corruption in June last year. Another 22 revenue service offices were fired and 284 from the ...