Modi govt looks set to implement a new strategy in Jammu and Kashmir

Is the Kashmir policy of the Narendra Modi government entering a second phase? Force against the militants appears to be increasingly accompanied by attempts to promote a new leadership in the Kashmir valley that could help transform the political landscape of the state. The use of force has brought down militant activity in the Kashmir Valley.

Infiltration on the borders has gone down as Pakistan is busy with other problems. There is also some realisation among the Kashmiri people that terrorism is not a productive path. Some say a sense of regret has grown, especially with the ...