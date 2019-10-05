Money has lost its morale

It isn’t an expression our political class likes to use often, but there is talk every now and then to unleash the animal spirits of Indian entrepreneurship. Manmohan Singh and later Jaswant Singh (as Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s finance minister) are the only leaders we’d recall having appealed to these instincts from corporate India.

This Modi government too has tried lately to do so, in its own words. In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did some reaching out to India’s “wealth creators”. He said his government respected them ...