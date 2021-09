More female representation

Speaking at an occasion when the Supreme Court Women Advocates Association was celebrating the appointment of nine new judges, three of them women, to the court, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana called for equal representation for women across sectors.

The CJI said women should “shout and demand that we need 50 per cent reservation”, adding that this was “not a small issue” and had emerged from “thousands of years of suppression”. The CJI went on to admit it was long past time for there to be equal representation for women in judiciary, which ...