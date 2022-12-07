More to come

In line with market expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday raised the policy repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent. The standing deposit facility and the marginal standing facility rates have been adjusted accordingly to 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively. The committee has cumulatively raised the policy rate by 225 basis points so far in the current year, taking it to the highest level since February 2019. Notably, however, the policy rate is still negative in real terms and is expected to turn positive only in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects the inflation rate to moderate to 5.9 per cent in the last quarter of this fiscal year. The rate is projected to be at 5 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively, in the first and second quarters of the next fiscal year.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 22:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU