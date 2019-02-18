More townies, please

Final estimates for the September-December 2018 Wave of employment / unemployment statistics were released last week. This is the ninth Wave of such estimates made by CMIE since 2016. These final estimates include those for all the individual four months of the Wave.

Final estimates paint a slightly better picture than the one presented so far. The final unemployment rate in December 2018 turns out to be 7.02 per cent compared to the preliminary estimate of 7.38 per cent released earlier. The final November 2018 estimate turns out to be higher at 6.65 per cent compared to the ...