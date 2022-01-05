Moving beyond a zero-sum approach

The start of the year is a good time to consider getting past fractiousness. For this purpose, insights and concepts from Game Theory when applied to most interactions in daily living are truly astounding.

One major insight is that barring conflict and competitive games and sports, in recurring, purposeful interactions between people and entities, the interests of parties dealing with one another are often not diametrically opposed, even when there is competition between them. The implication is that one party’s gain in an interaction need not be entirely at the other’s cost. ...