Mr Modi's last chance

Now that practically every economy in the world is down on its knees, a question that was frequently asked 75 years ago, when the Second World War ended, is being asked again: How to get them back on their feet and trotting again? It’s not that hard a question, provided you remember two answers from back then. If you don’t — and it is likely that you either don’t or were never taught it — here it is.

One is known as the Harrod-Domar model. The other is the Big push Theory. The former is named after a British economist, Sir Roy Harr­o­d, and ...