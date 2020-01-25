Mumbai never sleeps

The new government in Maharashtra has taken an important step forward. State Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray has announced that January 27 onwards, some commercial establishments will be permitted to stay open around the clock.

Malls, restaurants, and multiplexes in India’s commercial capital of Mumbai will be allowed to define their own opening hours, which, Mr Thackeray said, would boost tourist income and help “make Mumbai an international city”. To start off, the transformed mill complexes of central Mumbai, the modern Bandra Kurla Complex, and the old ...