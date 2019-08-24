My chauffeur. Not really!

Ever since the previous chauffeur, in service with me for a decade, absconded with the motorcycle I’d provided him for commuting, a six-month advance and a light-fingeredness with the garage accounts that came to light following his departure, my family has been merciless about my inability to draw the line over staff incentives and benefits.

For most part, I ignored their jibes, even when reminded of the driver I once hired who had no sense of direction at all — surely a necessary skill for the task at hand — so I’d navigate the route to and from office every day, ...