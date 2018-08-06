Narendra Modi tries to fashion a credible rhetoric for Uttar Pradesh

The 'Giant Dodder', popularly known as 'Amar Bel' or Immortal Vine is one of the most destructive parasitic vines in India. It grows so prolifically over its host tree that it eventually kills it.

Unkind social media critics have used the epithet 'Amar Bel' for Independent Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh after he suddenly appeared onstage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lucknow. Not only did the PM appreciate him in his speech but Singh promptly declared afterwards that his entire life would henceforth be dedicated to the service of Narendra Modi. While one can ...