Nearly half the economy is not running: P Chidambaram

So, what is the state of the economy? I mentioned already six quarters of declining growth rate. Agriculture is growing at two per cent. Consumer Price Index Inflation, which was 1.9 per cent in January 2019, rose to 7.4 per cent in December 2019.

In a matter of 11 months, CPI Inflation has increased from 1.9 per cent to 7.4 per cent. Food Inflation today is 12.2 per cent. Bank credit is growing at 8 per cent of which non-food credit is at 7 per cent, maybe it has touched 8 per cent in January! Credit to Industry is growing at 2.7 per cent. Credit to Agriculture over the period December ...