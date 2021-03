New bond offers must fit into your portfolio

“Should I invest in the bond issue of XYZ Finance Limited, which is paying 10 per cent?” Or, “Should I invest in the corporate deposit of ABC Housing Finance Limited?” These are questions I am asked often in the current low interest-rate environment. This is the wrong question to ask.

It is a bit like asking if a particular brand of tyre is suitable as a replacement tyre for your car. One cannot answer this question without knowing the kind of journeys you undertake, the destinations you want to reach, the kind of roads you will encounter, the kind of driver you ...