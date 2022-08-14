There is a lot to be pleased about as India celebrates 75 years of . As it moves forward with increasing confidence, this important milestone also gives an opportunity to objectively evaluate the journey so far. This will enable India to build on its strength to overcome weaknesses and improve the quality of life of its citizens. It is likely that in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will talk about goals that India should be aiming to attain by the time it celebrates the centenary of its . Much of what India would be able to achieve over the next 25 years will depend on how its economy performs. India is celebrating its 75 years of freedom at a critical juncture in the global context. The geopolitical order is witnessing a churn and will throw both challenges and opportunities for India in the coming years.

