Next six months will be tense

The next phase of lockdown will be crucial for economic revival since it involves easing restrictions for busine­ss, ideally without triggering more infections. The relief package, stated to be Rs 20 trillion (roughly 10 per cent of GDP), needs to be carefully examined for details.

It includes many previously announced components and the actual increase in outlay and cash outgo may amount to about 1.5 per cent of GDP. The old Swadeshi slogans have been repackaged and trotted out as well. Some elements of the package su­ch as opening up coal, privatising airports, allowing ...