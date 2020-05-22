No appreciation? Come on!

Now that neighbourhoods are empty of the normal din of a city, sounds travel easily, making your minding-his-own-business columnist a reluctant eavesdropper privy to information that would otherwise have been lost in the hum of urban cohabiting.

Shanta ji speaking to Uma behn across the wall: “What achche din ji, I toh wanted to go to London, na, my sister is there, lucky girl, eating strawberries and all with cream, but ab toh my Mister is saying we have to be here only. No malls, no eating out, no parties even, yeh kya gul hui? Arre, it is so depressing, I haven’t put on ...