No longer in denial?

The first interview that a prime minister gives to the media is always closely watched and keenly analysed. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his first interview after the formation of the new government to The Economic Times.

It was significant that he chose an economic daily for his first interview even though the new government’s preoccupation so far has been largely with its political agenda. Just a few days before the interview, his government had withdrawn the special status for Jammu & Kashmir and effectively nullified the provisions under Article 370 of ...