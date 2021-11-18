No solution yet

Air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) has gone from bad to worse. All schools and colleges have been shut, some government workers have been moved to working from home, and only five of the 11 coal-fired thermal power plants close to the city are still operating.

Construction has also been shut down for the week. As usual, various authorities responsible for the NCR and neighbouring areas are blaming each other — to the extent that the Supreme Court has complained about “bureaucratic inertia”. The problems that lead to Delhi having the worst air quality ...