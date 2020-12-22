Noise around farm laws: Are we really reading the provision correctly?

A dominant narrative of the three farm laws — particularly the one which regulates out-of-mandi transactions — is that, once fully operationalised, it will gradually lead to withering of the mandis and push farmers into the hands of big companies and agents. Also, when this happens, it would be difficult to keep track of transactions, since much of these will be outside the mandi regulations, and that would lead to hoarding, speculation and cheating of farmers.

While unregulated trade is definitely not healthy for the country, a close reading of the Act along with its accompanying provisions seems to point towards something different. Contrary to the perception of less regulation, the Trade Ordinance might in fact lead to over-regulation.

A better way to analyse this is to compare the current situation with the one that might evolve over time. At present, most data show that just 30-40 per cent of the total annual production of cereals, pulses, oilseeds and vegetables passes through the mandis.

The Ashok Dalwai committee on Doubling Farmer’s Income pegs mandi arrival of major pulses, cereals, oilseeds and vegetables as a percentage of their total production at 30-32 per cent. The rest, almost 70 per cent of the total production, ordinarily does not pass through mandis. This means that this entire trade is not fairly accounted for. A portion will certainty come under mandi regulations, because the jurisdiction of mandis at many places falls outside the physical boundaries, too. But a sizeable portion of this trade does not fall within the regulated domain.

In several states, traders were free to purchase any amount of any commodity outside of mandis. This did not require any documentation or receipt. Meaning, since traders did not provide any documentation for purchase, there was no way to track them. But the new rules clearly mention in Chapter 2 (clause 4, sub-section 1) that no trader except a farmer producer organisation (FPO) can trade in any commodity in a trade area (area outside mandis) without producing a PAN card or any other document as specified by the central government.

This means that the trading that so far took place without any identification would now be carried out only with a central government-specified identification document. Any violation of this could attract a penalty as specified by the law.

Even in Bihar, whose example is often cited as a classic case of how absence of mandis is detrimental to farmers, all direct-purchase transactions can now only be done by someone who has a PAN Card.



Since these PAN cards are linked to bank accounts or Aadhaar, as mandated by the government, a lot of these unrecorded transactions would potentially come above board and be regulated. However, in its compromise offer to farmers, the Centre has said it will consider giving states the power to lay down rules for registering such out-of-mandi traders. That might dilute much of the complaints regarding unregulated trade and excessive central oversight.

An India Today investigation a few months ago showed that when procurement season is over, traders and commission agents refrain from paying minimum support price (MSP) outside the mandis. Also, in some cases, the traders are not willing to give any document for such out-of-mandi transactions. The same can happen to millions of tonnes of fruit, vegetables, oilseeds, pulses and other goods that will henceforth be transacted outside of mandis.

Therefore, contrary to the common perception that the trade rules will lead to a proliferation of unregulated trade, the reality could be entirely different. Once an Aadhar-linked PAN is made mandatory for such off-mandi transactions, taxing such transactions will not be difficult. But there is a chance of unscrupulous traders forging PAN to fleece farmers. To address this, safeguards need to be built into the rules.

According to latest data, around 65 per cent of the 510 million PAN cards in India were linked to Aadhar as of the June 2020. That is one fact that might perhaps be getting drowned out in the cacophony of pros and cons of the three new farm laws.